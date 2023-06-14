German Cargo Bike Specialist Ca Go Releases The CUV E-Bike CS

It’s often said that big things come in small packages. This couldn’t be more true in the world of electric bicycles. I mean, who would’ve thought that a pedal-powered two-wheeler could be practical and versatile enough to replace a car on a daily basis. Surely, for a lot of people in Europe and Asia – myself included, hitting the road on two wheels has proven to be an effective way to get around within the city.

Nowadays, more and more cargo bikes are hitting the market. They’re all promising pretty much the same thing: the utility of a car with the mobility of a bicycle. The way manufacturers deliver on this promise varies, however. An interesting new e-bike from German brand Ca Go called the CUV E-Bike CS seeks to offer a compact solution for heavyweight cargo. Designed to be lightweight, compact, and easy to ride, the CUV E-Bike CS has three cargo bays – one up front, one at the back, and a large center cargo bay. As such, it offers a low center of gravity further adding to its stability and ease of use.

The Ca Go CUV E-Bike CS has a maximum payload capacity of 145 kilograms, with the front rack capable of carrying 18 kilograms, the rear rack 27 kilograms, and the center rack supporting up to 30 kilograms. The rider weight is approximately 70 kilograms, and the unloaded weight of the bike is 35 kilograms. Thanks to its compact 204 centimeter dimensions, the Ca Go CUV E-Bike CS occupies less space than the average cargo bike.

Ca Go's new utility-focused ride offers extra comfort with its SR Suntour Cargo Moby 34 suspension fork. It features 20-inch wheels fitted with wide cargo-specific tires from Schwalbe, providing stability and traction. For confident stopping power, the bike is equipped with Magura hydraulic disc brakes. There are plenty of optional luggage accessories available, including a child seat that can be attached to the rear rack. Additionally, the bike has standard compatible attachments, allowing it to pull a trailer if desired.

In terms of performance, Ca Go relies on one of the most established systems in the market, the Bosch Cargo Line Smart System. It delivers 85 Newton-meters of torque for reliable and confident climbing power. The motor is powered by a standard 545-watt-hour battery pack from Bosch, providing ample range for most users. For those seeking additional range, an upgrade option is available to a 725-watt-hour unit. This ensures that riders can enjoy extended rides without worrying about running out of power.

Ca Go offers the CUV E-Bike CS in three versions: CS 100, CS 150, and CS 200. The CS 100 model features a Microshift rear derailleur and is priced at 5,590 Euros (equivalent to $6,033 USD). The CS 150 model is equipped with a manual Enviolo geared hub and chain drive, retailing for 5,990 Euros (approximately $6,465 USD). The CS 200 model boasts a stepless Enviolo geared hub with Gates Carbon belt drive and is priced at 6,490 Euros (around $7,000 USD).