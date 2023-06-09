Benno's RemiDemi Is A Compact E-Bike That's Big On Cargo

If you're adamant on commuting via bicycle, but you need to carry quite a lot of stuff on a daily basis, what do you do? You either get yourself a full-on cargo bike, but utilize only a fraction of its carrying capability; or you get a regular old commuter bike, but strap on all sorts of luggage to the back of it, or even resort to wearing a backpack.

That said, today's market is full of all sorts of in-betweeners – crosses between full-on cargo bikes and standard commuter bikes. A great example of which is the Benno RemiDemi. The brainchild of bike designed Benno Benzinger, the RemiDemi is a compact albeit capable all-rounder, that's small enough to commute with, but burly enough for you to carry all sorts of cargo with. Benno Benzinger is one of the co-founders of Electra Bikes back in 1993, and later on went on to start Benno Bikes in 2015, so it goes without saying he has the expertise to craft an impressive two-wheeler.

As for the RemiDemi, well it's clear that it's designed to provide comfort, convenience, and ergonomic efficiency. It features an upright seating position, complete with height-adjustable seating, a low, step-through frame, and raised handlebars. The frame is composed of 6061 aluminum-alloy, providing it with robustness and strength, while keeping things relatively lightweight at 30 kilograms.

When it comes to the bike's cargo-carrying capabilities, the front rack can carry up to 20 kilograms of cargo, while the rear rack can support a payload of up to 30 kilos. In total, the bike has a payload capacity of 180 kilograms including the rider, so you won't need to worry about carrying your stuff for school or work, as well as all the equipment you'd need for the occasional bike-packing adventure.

On the performance side of the equation, the Benno RemiDemi is powered by a Bosch motor, with customers having the choice between a Performance and Performance Sport setup. Regardless of the motor of choice, it has a nominal output of 250 watts, and a torque rating of 65 Newton-meters, making it easy and convenient to ride in all sorts of terrain. Furthermore, riders have two options when it comes to batteries, either a 400-watt-hour power pack good for anywhere between 25 to 70 miles, or a larger 500-watt-hour battery that's good for 30 to 80 miles.

Benno equips the RemiDemi with five pedal assistance levels, all of which are easily accessible via the Bosch Purion on-board computer. Futhermore, the bike gets a Shimano nine-speed drivetrain, allowing riders to pedal seamlessly alongside the electric motor.

When it comes to availability, Benno Bikes offers the RemiDemi in a wide selection of colors including Chai Latte Gray, Coral Pink, Dolphin Blue, Olive Green, Turmeric Yellow, and Anthracite Gray. Although the company doesn't publish the price of the bike on its official website, various online retailers sell the bike for around $3,400 USD.