The Tesla Model S remains the number one electric vehicle when it comes to real-world range, at least according to a recent test conducted by Norwegian outlet Motor.no. The summer range test saw the Model S Long Range compete against 32 rivals from brands including BMW, Mercedes, and NIO.

The Model S managed to go 418 miles before running out of battery, beating its WLTP estimated range by a 6 percent margin. The conditions were ideal, with dry weather and temperatures ranging between 59-68 degrees Fahrenheit (15-20 degrees Celsius). Second place went to the rear-wheel drive version of the Polestar 2, which lasted for 382 miles on a single charge.

Disappointingly, the Mercedes EQS and Lucid Air were not involved in the test. The EQS 450+ is only marginally worse than the Long Range Model S in terms of EPA range, meanwhile, the Lucid Air is the only EV that betters the S entirely.

Two Mercedes models that were involved were the EQE 350 and EQS SUV, they recorded ranges of 358 and 359 miles respectively. Notably, the recently launched BMW i7 achieved a range of 369 miles - not bad for a 2.75-ton limo with a 31-inch TV onboard.

The Tesla Model Y Standard Range and Model X Plaid were also featured in the Motor.no test. The entry-level Y managed to go for 279 miles without a charge while the Model X Plaid ran for an impressive 339 miles. Several Chinese EVs are also featured. The best of the bunch was the NIO ET7, which recorded 360 miles of range.

The MG5 and Jeep Avenger finished at the bottom of the table. The MG had a real-world range of 236 miles and the Avenger managed 245 miles. To be fair, both are entry-level EVs priced at under €40,000 ($42,980) so those figures are still very respectable.