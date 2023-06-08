Based on communications shared by Tesla to its various suppliers, the US EV maker aims to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year. The first release candidates are set to come to market by the end of August 2023.

We've been eagerly waiting for more information to become available about the Tesla Cybertruck. We already know it was coming this year and that Elon Musk's production estimates were lower than most people expected. However, to get even closer to some real numbers is always nice.

Whether you love or loathe the Tesla Cybertruck, it seems it is coming for sure, and now sooner rather than later. And lovers and haters are highly anticipating it, for obvious, but very different, reasons.

Tesla says more than 1.5 million folks have a reservation for the Cybertruck, and that number has been growing. However, many of the early reservations came in doubles, triples, quadruples, and even packs of 10 during the Cybertruck's official unveiling. Chances are, there still aren't people planning to take delivery of 10 of these electric pickups, but who knows?

Tesla recently reiterated that the Cybertruck is coming this year and that it would likely host some type of official delivery party near "the end of Q3." Having a goal to get some release candidates ready a month ahead of any events seems like a wise idea.

At Tesla's recent Annual Shareholder meeting, Musk mentioned that Tesla would probably produce some 250,000 Cybertrucks per year. He went on to say that it really could be anywhere between 250,000 and 500,000 copies, so the 375,000 seem just about right.

Electrek says it was able to get more details through lines of communication from Tesla to its suppliers. Tesla reportedly sent the communication to its "Project Everest" suppliers (Project Everest is the codename for the Tesla Cybertruck) and it revealed the goal of producing 375,000 units annually.

It will be interesting to see where Tesla starts though, and how long it will take to ramp up. Is the goal to get to an annual run rate of 375,000 soon and then just sit there? Or, perhaps, the goal for the first year, and even the second, could be a bit lower, but leaving room for increasing capacity if needed.

Finally, the publication also learned that the current goal is for official Cybertruck production to start in early October 2023.