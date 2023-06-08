German tuning company Irmscher has developed a bespoke body kit for the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz people-carrier, which will supposedly make the all-electric minivan “even hippier,” according to the firm’s official website.

Leaving the cringe-worthy descriptions aside, Irmscher’s offer comes with an interesting list of add-ons that make the new electric Microbus look a bit sportier, thanks to the 20-inch “New Star” wheels with five twisted double spokes, 1.18-inch (30-millimeter) lower suspension, and dual-tone paint job.

For those seeking even more customization, the Remshalden-based tuner developed a revised front apron with an integrated spoiler lip, as well as new add-on side skirts and a rear bumper skirt extension, while the roof gets a discreet spoiler.

Gallery: Irmscher VW ID.Buzz (2023)

12 Photos

Irmscher says that when everything is fitted to the ID. Buzz, “the overall car stands more firmly on the road” and that all the newly developed parts are subjected to extensive testing, such as wind tunnel tests and pedestrian protection tests.

The German firm also makes the so-called I Box, which is essentially an all-in-one solution that comes with a mattress, cooker, and shower head, quickly transforming any van into a sort of RV.

The complete body kit for the all-electric VW ID. Buzz costs around $1,800 (1,650 Euro), including the local value-added tax (VAT). The price for the 20-inch wheels hasn’t been announced yet, but a typical set from Irmscher in this size goes for around $1,600 (1,500 Euro) to $2,150 (2,000 Euro).

Traditionally an Opel and Vauxhall accessories maker, the German-based firm also makes bits for Citroen, Fiat, Ford, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, Toyota, Volkswagen, and even Tesla.

Furthermore, Irmscher has made its own hybrid and all-electric vehicles in the past, with the two-stroke range-extender Selectra debuting as a concept in 1994 and the Caterham 7-based i Selectra EV making its appearance at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. The latter featured a single rear electric motor that developed 238 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: US-Spec 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB

62 Photos

The VW ID. Buzz minivan also has a single rear electric motor, but it makes 210 kilowatts (282 hp) in the US-spec long wheelbase variant and draws power from a 91-kilowatt-hour (85 kWh usable) battery pack.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.