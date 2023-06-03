In May, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by 10.7 percent year-over-year to 170,933. After the first five months of the year, the group sold 830,841 vehicles (up 8.8 percent year-over-year).

Results last month and year-to-date:

Ford sales: 164,430 (up 12.0%) and 798,721 (up 9.8%)

Lincoln sales: 6,503 (down 14.4%) and 32,120 (down 10.8%)

Total sales: 170,933 (up 10.7%) and 830,841 (up 8.8%)

Ford battery electric vehicles (BEV) sales in May amounted to 5,444, which is 13 percent less than a year ago. However, we can now clearly see that the company is ramping up production and sales again, after an unfortunate production shutdown of the Ford F-150 Lightning (battery recall) and the upgrade of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's plant in Mexico.

The BEV sales have already increased from 2,096 in March to 3,499 in April and 5,444 in May. As soon as in June we should see some year-over-year growth again.

Ford BEV sales in the US - May 2023

So far this year, Ford sold almost 20,000 all-electric vehicles in the US (6 percent more than a year ago at this point). That's about 2.5 percent of the brand's total volume.

BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 9,930 (down 37%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 7,333 (up 1,498%)

Ford E-Transit: 2,546 (up 4%)

Total: 19,809 (up 6%) and 2.5% share

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.5 percent of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand).

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 1,707 units in May (compared to 201 units a year ago).

It seems that the plant shutdown is a thing of the past and production is already at the previous level.

We are curious whether it will stay around 2,000 units a month again or continue to increase to new records - potentially over 10,000 per month (assuming the anticipated rate of 150,000 units annually).

Ford Mustang Mach-E

In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, sales decreased in May by 44 percent year-over-year to 2,917. This slowdown seems to be related to the plant upgrade conducted in January and February.

With more than 13,000 units in "gross stock," we expect really strong sales in the later part of the year. June should be easy to beat.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

The production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico once again reached a new record: 13,639 in May (up 127 percent year-over-year). That's a rate of over 160,000 units annually.

More than 33,000 were produced so far this year (up 14 percent year-over-year, despite the January-February pause).

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

For reference, in 2022, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E.

The company intends to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually (for global markets) by the end of 2023.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in May amounted to 820 units (down 6 percent year-over-year), but it was one of the best results ever.

So far this year, Ford sold 2,546 units (up 4 percent year-over-year). Ford promises an increase in E-Transit production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant. The company also launched a new, long-range version of the van.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.