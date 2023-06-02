For the first time since 2014, when the Karma project was sold to China's Wanxiang, the Fisker badge will once again feature on a vehicle sold in the US.

After yesterday's announcement that the Ocean electric SUV got an EPA-estimated rating of 360 miles, Fisker Inc said it will start volume deliveries to US customers the week of June 19. The maximum range rating, which applies to the Ocean Extreme on standard 20-inch wheels and tires (and the Ocean One limited-run launch model), exceeded Fisker's previous estimates.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), which means it's approved for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

The company's founder and CEO, Henrik Fisker, said on LinkedIn that letters were already mailed yesterday to the first customers.

"We are super excited to start getting Fisker Ocean SUVs into customer hands. Our US customers have been exceptionally patient as we have moved through the regulatory process, but we are now ready to enter the next phase of the company's history." Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker already started deliveries in Europe last month, but the company only handed over two Ocean vehicles, one in Copenhagen, Denmark and another in Munich, Germany – the latter bought by Henrik Fisker himself.

It will be interesting to see if Fisker will adopt the same approach in the US and deliver only a handful of vehicles come June 19 – the use of the words "volume deliveries" in the press release certainly indicates the opposite.

It's worth noting that Fisker last month categorically denied a report from Bloomberg that claimed the Ocean SUV's launch is affected by software integration problems. One of the claims was that some Fisker Ocean EVs are only using a more basic software that limits the vehicles' speed.

Likely in an effort to dismiss that allegation, Henrik Fisker last week posted a video on his LinkedIn page (embedded below) where he could be seen driving an Ocean EV on the German Autobahn at 129 mph (208 kph).

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV will be available in three versions – Extreme, Ultra, and Sport – in addition to the Ocean One limited edition launch model that is sold out in several launch markets.

The 360-mile Fisker Ocean One and Extreme, likely the first trim levels to launch in the US, are priced the same at $68,999 (excluding destination). The 340-mile Fisker Ocean Ultra is priced at $49,999, while the base Fisker Ocean Sport, which is estimated to offer 250 miles of range, starts at $37,499.