Most of us know by now that electric vehicles (EVs) are quicker off the line than gas cars. They have loads of low-end torque and instant acceleration. However, it's important to keep in mind that we're not just talking about high-performance EVs like the Tesla Model S Plaid, but essentially all cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks in the segment.

Looking at traditional gas-powered cars, there are definitely some very quick models, but they're typically designed to be quick. These are performance cars. Sure, there are some sleepers out there, but it wouldn't be safe to say that every modern gas-powered car, truck, and SUV is quick.

To put it all into perspective, GRIDSERVE pieced together loads of data for a new study comparing electric cars to the performance models of "past, present, and future." GRIDSERVE found that in looking at data related to the most popular EVs on the market today, the average zero-to-60 mph time came in at just 4.4 seconds. This is quicker than 63% of all of today's gas-powered performance cars.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance, essentially the US EV maker's most affordable "Performance" model can outrun nine out of 10 gas-powered performance cars, and cost you $318,000 less than a gas car that can match its speed. Even the slowest EVs are still quicker than over 40% of today's gas performance models.

Looking at this from a historical perspective is also quite compelling. While cars were coming to market in the US around 1900, it wasn't until 1939 that a car could sprint from zero to 60 in eight seconds. It took years and years to bring that number down. Today, the average 0-60 speed of a performance car is at 3.8 seconds. Meanwhile, EVs dropped from an average of 5.7 seconds to 4.4 seconds in practically no time at all.

What's more, to get a gas-powered car that is super quick, you're going to have to choose a performance-oriented model, and it won't likely be cheap. To get the absolute quickest, you could be looking at hundreds of thousands if not more than a quarter of a million dollars. There are plenty of EVs on the market at relatively reasonable prices that are more than quick enough for almost all drivers.

GRIDSERVE estimates that EVs that costing less than £100,000 will hit an average zero-to-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds by 2030. At the same time, gas-powered performance cars may see an average time of 3.6 seconds.