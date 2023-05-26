Full-face bike helmets are not a new concept and have been used by mountain bikers and enduro riders quite frequently. However, with the introduction of more powerful e-bikes, there has been an increased demand for stronger and more durable gear. As a result, it is possible that full-face helmets specifically designed for e-bike riders may soon become more commonplace in the cycling community.

Indeed, quite a few helmet manufacturers have been rolling out new e-bike specific lids. One of them is from a French company called The Beam, and it looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie. It's called the Virgo, and while it's only officially just a Kickstarter project, it seems to hold quite a lot of potential, and in due time, could hopefully make it into production.

The Beam has joined forces with VirgoMove to create this new helmet. Designed for e-bike and speed-pedelec riders, this helmet has received certification according to the Dutch standard NTA8776, which is specifically designed for e-bikes. The Beam proudly claims that the Virgo helmet is "the safest cycling helmet for e-bikes." This specialized helmet aims to provide enhanced safety and protection for riders of electric bikes, acknowledging the unique requirements and potential risks associated with these faster and more powerful modes of transportation.

Now, you may be forgiven for thinking that full-face helmets can be much heavier and hotter than standard open face lids. While this may be true, The Beam and VirgoMove have incorporated cutting-edge technology to ensure the lightness of the Virgo helmet. It's constructed out of a durable ABS plastic shell over a lightweight EPS foam core. It also includes a thin reinforced chin bar that is seamlessly integrated between the ABS and EPS layers. This design provides impact protection while maintaining flexibility. The helmet is specifically designed for e-bike and speed-pedelec riders, prioritizing their safety and needs.

The Virgo helmet offers three visor options that can be easily attached using magnets. These visors, available in mirrored, smoke shaded, and clear lenses, provide eye protection in various weather conditions. Additionally, the Virgo features a magnetic attachment at the back, allowing users to conveniently attach or detach a removable taillight. This taillight is rechargeable via USB-C and includes an accelerometer brake light function, enhancing visibility for riders during both daytime and nighttime.

The Virgo e-bike full-face helmet is currently open for backing on Kickstarter until the end of June. There are two options available for purchase. The first option, priced at 99 Euros (approximately $106 USD) with super-early-bird pricing, does not include the additional anti-rotational protection. The second option, which appears to be the most advantageous deal, is priced at 129 Euros (around $138 USD) and includes an integrated MIPS Evolve Core liner.