A set of images submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) show what Geely's upcoming all-electric sedan will probably look like when it debuts on the Old Continent under the new Galaxy luxury brand.

The photos were spotted by the user povolt on the Polestar forum, and to our surprise, the vehicle looks very similar to the Galaxy Light concept that was revealed back in February, when it was touted as the new brand’s flagship model.

With a coupe-like roof and wraparound taillights, Geely's new EV has a hint of Porsche Taycan about it, but the front end looks completely different, which is a good thing, seeing how Chinese automakers historically don't have the best track records when it comes to ripping off the designs of Western brands.

One thing that's different from the concept, however, is the way the rear doors will open. The Galaxy Light concept impressed with spectacular butterfly front doors and rear-hinged doors, but the patent images show the rear door handles placed toward the rear, which indicates the door will be hinged on the B pillar like a conventional sedan, and not on the C pillar like on the concept.

The European patent submission doesn't mention anything about the dimensions of the EV, so it's anybody's guess as to how big it will be. The Galaxy Light was showcased as the brand's flagship model, so a possible Tesla Model S rival. At the same time, though, the proportions of the patent submission look like it would be smaller than that, possibly similar in size to the Tesla Model 3.

As for the underpinnings, Geely's luxury EV is expected to utilize the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the same that's used by Volvo, Polestar, and Zeekr, all of which are Geely-owned brands.

Additionally, the upcoming EV is expected to debut in Europe soon, considering the patent submission was filed in the EU, with previous reports saying that deliveries of the flagship are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

