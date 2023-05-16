We've been flooded with Tesla Cybertruck videos and images lately, as it seems various copies of the truck are out testing often at the factory's tracks, out driving on public roads, and inside and outside the factory in footage that can't always be easily explained. This recent video begins inside the factory and then quickly cuts to an exterior shot that's quite surprising.

Tesla hasn't tried to hide the Cybertruck, which would be a tough task. This is because it unveiled the behemoth years ago, and everyone knows what it looks like. However, we still don't have all the details related to its final design, so folks are watching closely for changes to various prototypes.

That said, now that there's just so much footage and so many images being shared around, it's getting more difficult to know for sure what's recent and what may be older material that's being reshared for attention. Check out the video on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum.

We can't yet embed the video here, but we've included screenshots below so that you can see what's happening. The video is only 57 seconds long, and there's not much going on aside from what you can see in the following screencaps:

The beginning of the video, which was shared on the forum by user Old Spice, suggests the Tesla Cybertruck is driving inside the factory, which is obvious. We can only assume it's footage from inside Giga Texas, as that becomes clear as the footage moves outside. However, these could be two different videos from two different times.

At around the 10-second mark, the video abruptly cuts to the hoist footage. There are very few comments on the thread at this point. However, one user asks if the footage of the Cybertruck on the crane is the same "lift show" Tesla presented at its recent Investor Day. The weather and the skies look similar, but there's really no way to know for sure.

We'll be keeping our eyes on the thread to see if more information becomes available. In the meantime, head down to the comment section and let us know what you think.