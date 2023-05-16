Elon Musk reportedly told Tesla employees that he wants to personally approve every new hire at the company, according to Electrek, which obtained an email sent by the American EV brand’s CEO to employees yesterday.

In the email, Musk said that he wants to better understand who and where Tesla is hiring, and in order to do so, he wants to hand out approvals personally, via email.

“No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” read one line of the email quoted by Electrek.

With the Fremont-based automaker recently opening the hiring floodgates at several locations across the United States, it’s hard to understand how the CEO will be able to put his plan in effect or how long it will last.

According to the car manufacturer’s online careers page, there are currently over 70 positions available for Cybertruck-related jobs alone. Additionally, Tesla’s upcoming lithium refinery near Corpus Christi in Texas will employ around 165 people full-time plus another 250 construction workers, so that’s about 500 people at first glance. When considering the firm’s many departments and facilities worldwide, the hiring count hits an average of 30,000 people per year, as per Electrek.

In the summer of 2022, Tesla reportedly paused its hiring efforts and cut about 10 percent of its staff after Elon Musk invoked “a super bad feeling” about the economy. However, just a couple of months later, the American EV manufacturer started hiring people again, with an increase of 50 percent in job listings from June to October.

Now, the company led by Musk is apparently trying to cut costs in order to keep money flowing in the right direction after the multiple price cuts applied to all of the models in its lineup and the continued development of the upcoming Cybertruck.

It’s definitely a hands-on approach from the outspoken CEO, but it will be interesting to see how it will impact the brand’s ability to maintain a steady hiring curve as it expands.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.