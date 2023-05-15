Ford has unveiled the all-new E-Tourneo Courier, a fully electric compact people carrier with SUV-inspired looks that will launch in European markets from late 2024.

Essentially the passenger version of the E-Transit Courier panel van unveiled last month, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier is described by the automaker as a five-seat multi-activity vehicle with a compact city-friendly footprint.

From a styling perspective, the E-Tourneo Courier builds on the E-Transit Courier's looks by bringing a more SUV-like design, especially in the Active trim shown here, which adds a contrast roof color, wheel arch moldings, roof bars, and unique seat fabrics. The E-Tourneo Courier Active also features front and rear skid plates.

As with the E-Transit Courier, the E-Tourneo Courier will offer both ICE and all-electric powertrains. The EV will be easy to distinguish from its gas-powered sibling thanks to the exclusive coast-to-coast light bar and Ford signature chrome diamond grille.

Inside, the E-Tourneo Courier features the same dashboard design as the E-Transit Courier, with highlights including the so-called "digiboard" instrument panel consisting of a full digital instrument cluster and SYNC 4 infotainment controlled via the large 12‑inch touchscreen.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration and a phone charging pad are also available, with the vehicle also offering over-the-air (OTA) update capability.

In the back, the electric people carrier features a 60-40 split rear bench and over 44 percent more trunk space than the outgoing Tourneo Courier. Passengers also benefit from improved shoulder room and headroom, as well as stowage options including a configurable center console, hidden boot cubby, and a 44-liter (1.55-cu-ft) frunk.

Predictably, the E-Tourneo Courier shares the electric powertrain with the E-Transit Courier, which means it’s motivated by a 100-kilowatt (134-horsepower) front-mounted electric motor that offers a selectable one-pedal driving mode – alongside Normal, Eco and Slippery drive modes.

Ford remains secretive about the battery pack capacity, but says it takes both 11 kW AC and 100 kW DC charging. A typical overnight AC charge from 10 to 100 percent said to take 5.7 hours, while charging from 10 to 80 percent takes under 35 minutes at a DC fast charger, enabling customers to add 54 miles (87 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes.

The gas-powered Tourneo Courier model will be the first available to order this summer, with deliveries starting before the end of 2023. The all-electric E-Tourneo Courier will enter production from the second half of 2024, with deliveries expected in late 2024.

Both variants will be built at Ford's plant in Craiova, Romania, where the upcoming all-electric Puma crossover also will be made. The E-Tourneo Courier is one of 10 all-electric vehicles Ford has committed to offering in Europe by 2024.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely to make it to the United States because it's too small for US customers' tastes – it's based on Ford's smallest van measuring around 170 inches (4.3 meters) in length.