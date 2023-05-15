Eskute's New Star Is A Folding E-Bike With Off-Road Capability

In the world of electric bicycles, folding commuters are all the rage thanks to their practicality, compactness, and ease of use. Recent years have, however, ushered in a sub-segment in the folding bike category. I'm talking about folding bikes that retain their compactness, but offer a dash of go-anywhere capability. 

Case in point: the new Star from Chinese e-bike brand Eskute. Priced at just $1,599 USD, the Star is designed to be your ultimate commuter e-bike, with room to spare for adventures on the weekends. The Star is built atop your standard folding bike platform, but boasts fat tires for some off-road capability. The result, however, is a rather hefty electric folding bike that tips the scales at 33 kilograms, which means you're probably going to break a sweat lifting it in and out of the bus, train, or the back of your car. 

On the performance side of the equation, the Eskute Star is powered a Sutto hub-mounted motor. For reference, Sutto is a subsidiary of Chinese e-bike system specialist Bafang. In the case of the Star, it has a 65-newton-meter torque output, giving the bike a top speed of 15 miles per hour. This means it's in compliance with European e-bike legislation, and should be homologated for road use in most European cities. As for the battery, it's packing a 900-watt-hour battery pack giving it a single-charge range of about 75 miles, and a charge time of about eight hours. 

Eskute has thrown in a simple yet effective seven-speed Shimano drivetrain for easy pedaling alongside the electric assist. There's also a handy start-up assist, that makes gaining momentum easier. The motor propels the bike to a speed of four miles per hour, allowing you to gain your footing on the pedals before starting off. 

In terms of availability, the Eskute Star is offered in two colors consisting of black and mint green. As mentioned earlier, the bike is priced at $1,599 USD. Apart from the already practical setup, Eskute offers a variety of aftermarket add-ons such as luggage racks and fenders for extra practicality.

