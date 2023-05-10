The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan is set to receive several improvements for the 2024 model year which will increase power and range, according to British publication Autocar, quoting officials from the German car maker.

As per the UK-based source, Mercedes-Benz will perform an update to the vehicle’s power electronics, which will result in 27 more horsepower for the EQS 450 4Matic (for a total of 355 hp), while the EQS 580 4Matic will get an increase of 20 hp for a total of 536 hp.

After the power increase, the EQS sedan will have the same horsepower figures as the EQS SUV in similar variants.

Additionally, the all-wheel-drive variants of the luxury four-door sedan will be equipped with a Disconnect Unit (DCU) which allows the front drive unit to be disconnected on light throttle input and periods of trailing throttle for increased efficiency.

As a result, the EQS 450 4Matic gets an extra 14 miles added to its WLTP-rated range for a total of 366-447 miles. Additionally, the EQS 580 4Matic gains an extra 16 miles and now provides a range of 366-446 miles, according to figures supplied by the German carmaker to its dealer network.

Other updates to the 2024 EQS sedan include a heat pump in place of the earlier conventional air compressor setup, which doesn’t affect the WLTP range figures but Mercedes-Benz claims its lower energy consumption and greater efficiency will lead to improvements in real-world economy and range figures across the lineup.

Moreover, the EQS 53 AMG 4Matic+ is set to receive a higher-power 22-kilowatt on-board charger as standard, replacing the current 11-kW unit offered on the 2023 model year vehicles.

We previously reported on these changes back in February, when it was revealed that the changes will be applied to vehicles manufactured from July onwards. However, it’s unclear if the changes outlined in this article will be applied to US-bound vehicles.

Currently, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has a starting price of $104,400 in the United States for the base EQS 450+ variant which comes with a 108.4-kilowatt-hour battery and an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles.

