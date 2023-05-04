The 2023 Rivian R1S all-electric SUV has received the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) after being crash tested under the new, tougher requirements for this year.

After getting the sought-after safety award, the R1S joins its R1T pickup stablemate in receiving the accolade, which was tested in February 2022 and got the same Top Safety Pick+ rating. The Rivian R1S is the only Large SUV tested by the IIHS to get the award this year.

According to the independent nonprofit safety group, the requirements are tougher for both the lower-tier Top Safety Pick and the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ in 2023. Starting this year, acceptable or good headlights are required across all trims for either award, rather than only for the highest rating. Additionally, the updated side test, in which a heavier striking barrier hits the vehicle at a higher speed, replaces the original side evaluation. To qualify for the Top Safety Pick badge, vehicles must earn an acceptable rating in this test, and a good rating is required for the Top Safety Pick+.

Rivian R1S models built after January 2023 meet all the criteria for the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award, being equipped with a standard front crash system that earned a superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation and an advanced rating in the nighttime test. Good-rated LED headlights are also standard across all trim levels.

With this being said however, R1S vehicles made before January 2023 don’t qualify for the top award because of an acceptable rating in the original moderate overlap front test caused by the buckling of the driver-side floor pan during the test. This contributed to high forces on the right lower leg of the driver dummy and indicated a likely injury.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that even the updated, 2023 model year SUV struggled in the updated moderate front overlap test, getting a marginal rating because the rear passenger dummy readings indicated an increased risk of injury to the head, chest, and abdomen.

The 2023 Rivian R1S gained good ratings in most test categories. In the updated moderate overlap front test it was rated as Marginal, while the seat belt reminders were rated as poor because the duration of the audible signal is too short and the volume is too low.

The full report can be found on the IIHS official website. After checking that out, we’d like to know what you think about the results, in the comments section below.