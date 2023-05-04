Tern's New E-Bike Towing Kit Lets You Bring Another Bike On Your Adventures

Electric bikes have revolutionized the world of cycling in a way we never thought possible. With electric bicycles of today, some people are actually able to replace their cars on a near-daily basis for commuting, hauling groceries, and even taking the kids to school. With cars taking a back seat for longer, out-of-town journeys, roads are freed up, and people get more exercise. Sounds like a win-win, right?

Indeed, when it comes to electric bicycles, cargo e-bikes are making bike-focused mobility better than ever. E-bike specialist Tern is one of the best in the business, with its GSD cargo e-bike being one of the best thanks to its impressive load rating, modular design, and compact dimension. That being said, Tern has made it even better by launching a new tow kit for the GSD. Apart from allowing you to tow all sorts of compatible trailers, it even has an attachment that lets you tow another bike.

Now, you may be wondering why you'd want to tow another bike with you on a trip. Well, as it would turn out, not all bikes are built the same, and sometimes having another bike with you just makes the adventure more enoyable. Say, you want to hit some trails when you reach your destination, but also want to pack a tent and some clothes for overnight camping. The GSD's impressive load capacity is more than capable of handling your cargo, and the Bike Tow kit allows you to pull your trusty MTB along the way.

The Bike Tow kit also serves as a handy, family-friendly accessory, too. You can attach your kid's bike to the back on the way to the bike park, and have your child sit in the passenger seat of the GSD. That way, you won't have to worry about your kid having to contend with traffic on the way to the bike park or your favorite picnic site.

In terms of technical details, the Tow Kit is constructed out of corrosion-resistant stainless steel. It's rated for up to 60 kilograms – more than enough for even the burliest electric mountain bikes – and comes with safety certification from German specialist EFBE Prüftechnik.