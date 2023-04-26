WTB’s New Devo Saddle Is Designed Specifically For E-Bikes

Electric bicycles, although similar in many ways with standard bicycles, are still very much different in terms of architecture. In the past, a lot of e-bike makers have been able to get away with standard bike components. While this is indeed true with some lower-end e-bikes of today, more and more OEMs are developing products designed specifically for use on e-bikes.

We've seen it with tires with e-bike certification, suspension components beefed up to handle the extra weight, and even braking systems with more sophisticated tech such as ABS to boost safety even further. This time around, WTB, a household name in the cycling world, has developed a new saddle for electric bikers – one that may seem strange at first, but at the end of the day, simply makes tons of sense.

It's called the Devo Saddle, and WTB has quite literally, placed a handle on electric bicycles. Naturally, most e-bikes, be them for commuting or recreation, are much heavier than standard bikes. Following the same train of thought, you could say that some e-bikers are, well, past their prime, and could benefit from the added leverage a nifty handle could provide when moving the e-bike around.

If you're able to get over the strange design, the WTB Devo Saddle is certainly something worth considering, no matter what kind of e-bike you ride. According to WTB, it comes in a variety of rail types designed for a variety of applications. Choose from rails made out of chromoly, stainless steel, and titanium, depending on the harshness or the weight of your ride. Best of all, WTB claims that despite the seemingly odd hole at the tail end of the saddle, the Devo feels just like a standard bike seat, so even those with sensitive butts won't notice the cutout for the handle.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the WTB Devo Saddle is quite a premium product. But hey, you're paying for convenience here, and if you're rocking a $5,000 USD e-bike like the new Canyon Pathlite:ON, chances are a saddle that costs $95 USD for the chromoly rail version is just a drop in the bucket. For reference, the stainless steel railed Devo will set you back $119.95 USD, and the titanium railed version will cost you $142.95 USD.