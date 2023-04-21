Tenways' New Ago X Urban Is A Rugged, Versatile All-Rounder

Tenways has established a reputation for producing e-bikes that are both high quality and affordable. The Chinese manufacturer has a number of impressive city-focused models in its arsenal such as the CGO 600 and 800. This time around, the brand wants to offer a solution that enables riders to go beyond the confines of the pavement with the new AGO X Urban, a bike Tenways is referring to as an "SUV e-bike." Let's take a closer look.

Tenways uses a 250-watt, 80-Newton-meter Bafang M410 mid-motor with an integrated torque sensor in the new AGO X. The torque sensor delivers smooth, seamless pedal assistance that is proportionate to the rider's pedal input. Furthermore, the impressive motor is backed up by a 504-watt-hour battery with a 36-volt and 14-amp-hour capacity made up of LG Cells. The energy storage, according to the company, has a range of up to 60 miles, is neatly incorporated into the down tube, and can be detached for added convenience. A color display shows the remaining battery capacity as well as a variety of other useful information.

Tenways has equipped the AGO X Urban with a 10-speed Shimano drivetrain, allowing you to pedal seamlessly alongside the Bafang motor. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes at the front and rear provide adequate stopping power both on and off-road, as well. The Tenways AGO X is equipped with an SR SUNTOUR fork and a Selle Royal saddle, as well as front and rear lights for StVZO-compatible equipment. The built-in luggage rack will accommodate up to 25 kilograms, while the e-bike itself has a maximum payload capacity of 120 kilograms. Overall, the bike tips the scales at less than 30 kilograms.

The Tenways AGO X is available in three colors: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, and Starlight Silver, and rides on 29-inch puncture-proof tires. The suggested retail price is 2,399 Euros, or about $2,629 USD. Tenways stays true to its credo with the current model, offering another well-equipped e-bike at a reasonable price. Tenways' website already features the AGO-X, and pre-orders for the new e-bike are already open.