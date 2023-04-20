Passenger car sales in Spain quickly rebounded. In March, new car registrations increased by nearly 65 percent year-over-year to 100,748. During the first quarter of 2023, the total volume amounted to 240,648 (up 43 percent year-over-year).

Also, plug-in electric car sales are increasing pretty quickly, reaching new record levels. According to the data collected by EnergyTransition Fan, some 10,666 new plug-in electric cars were registered last month (up 63.5 percent year-over-year), which is the first five-digit result ever. Market share remains relatively stable at 10.6 percent.

Plug-in hybrids are still selling noticeably better than all-electric cars, but that might gradually change in the coming years.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 4,688 (up 48%, at 4.7% market share)

PHEVs: 5,978 (up 78%, at 5.9% market share)

Total: 10,666 (up 63.5%, at 10.6% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Spain – March 2023

In Q1, more than 26,500 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Spain, which is a 47 percent increase year-over-year and 11 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 11,607 (up 55%, at 4.8% market share)

PHEVs: 14,915 (up 42%, at 6.2% market share)

Total: 26,522 (up 47%, at 11.0% market share)

For reference, in 2022, 79,521 new passenger plug-ins were registered in the country (up 18 percent year-over-year), which was 9.6 percent of the total market.

It seems that in 2023, plug-in car sales might exceed 100,000, but of course, nothing is certain.

Brands and models

In terms of models, just like in many other European markets, the best-selling electric car is the Tesla Model Y with 1,621 units in Q1.

That's a quite significant advantage over the other BEVs. The second-best Fiat 500 electric noted 763 units, while Dacia Spring sales were 617. The Tesla Model 3 (top model in 2022) is currently eight with 363 units sold.

Top 5 BEVs in Spain - YTD:

Tesla Model Y - 1,621 Fiat 500 electric - 763 Dacia Spring - 617 MG4 Electric - 588 Citroën e-C4 - 541

Hat Tip to Luis at #EnergyTransition Fan!