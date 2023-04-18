The driving range always was one of the most important factors when in comes to electric cars and sales stats prove it.

The Department of Energy (DOE)’s Vehicle Technologies Office reports that the top ten new all-electric vehicles in 2022 (by the number of registrations) were models with "long ranges."

As it turns out, when using the EPA Combined range rating, eight out of ten top BEVs have a range of 300 miles (483 km) or higher (maximum value). The lowest range was 247 miles (397 km), in the case of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

According to the description, even when considering the short-range configurations (smaller battery), all models that made this list had a range of over 200 miles (322 km).

Top 10 New EV Registrations in 2022:

Note: Range is the maximum available EPA range for the 2022 model year. Sources: Registrations: Crain Communications, Automotive News, The Chase is On, February 20, 2023, p. 1, table on p. 28. Maximum range: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fuel Economy Data, accessed March 3, 2023."

Well, the driving range for sure is not a magic factor that will simply make the car the best-selling model, but the data appears to confirm that customers are often looking for electric cars with 300+ miles of range.

We can't say whether this will continue to increase in the future, to 350 miles or 400 miles, because the price and fast charging capabilities also matter. However, we assume that we will not see too many models with less than 200 miles of range.