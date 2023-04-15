The Tesla Model S and X have officially arrived in South Korea. Although customer deliveries are not expected to begin for another few weeks, demo versions of the S and X are now available for test drive at several Korean Tesla Stores.

Model S and X Pricing has also been released for the South Korean market. The Long Range versions of the S and X come in at ₩124,490,000 ($95,440) and ₩137,490,000 ($105,407) respectively. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Model S Plaid starts at ₩139,490,000 with the Plaid version of the X selling for ₩153,490,000 ($117,673). And while Midnight Cherry Red is not available to South Korean Model 3 and Y buyers, Model S and X owners will be able to spec the new Ultra Red (which is basically the equivalent for the S and X).

The updated Model S and X were both revealed in January 2021. Until recently, they were only available in the US and Canada. However, deliveries finally began in mainland Europe back in December. Now Asia is seemingly the priority for the S and X, with Chinese deliveries commencing last month. The S and X are exclusively built at Tesla's Fremont factory.

After South Korea, Japan could be the next Asian market to receive the S and X. However, Tesla will need to start producing right-hand drive versions of the S and X first.