Tesla is rapidly burning through the last steps of development before officially putting the much-anticipated Cybertruck into production, as revealed by the numerous sightings, with this latest one being quite interesting.

As revealed in the video embedded above, the all-electric pickup truck was recently put to the test in the wind tunnel, but not for gauging its aerodynamic prowess, as you might expect. Instead, the Tesla Cybertruck seems to have been spotted during a testing procedure for its massive single windscreen wiper, with the wind tunnel bearing the task of simulating a drive at high speeds.

At one point in the video, an employee (who appears to be perfectly aware that there’s a drone above him) is seen spraying a liquid on the windshield, which is then quickly removed by the wiper’s motion.

What’s interesting is that the Cybertruck prototype doesn’t seem to feature the fancy double-hinged wiper arm that was previously patented by Tesla. Instead, it looks like it’s a simple setup with a single arm mounted on a spindle in the bottom-left corner of the windscreen. As a result, the top-right corner of the front glass will never be cleaned by the wiper, but it doesn’t look like the patch is any bigger than on any other car that has a dual-wiper setup.

Moreover, compared to other recent sightings, it appears that the pickup that was spotted yesterday at the Texas Gigafactory is the final design, which is exciting news for anyone who pre-ordered the Cybertruck and is expecting a delivery.

As a reminder, Tesla’s long-awaited and much-delayed electric truck is expected to go into limited production this summer at the company’s factory in Texas, where massive, 9,000-ton casting machines will be used to form some of the vehicle’s body panels.

Additionally, the truck will feature the firm’s latest Hardware 4.0 computer and Autopilot sensor suite, as well as an adaptive air suspension system, and rear-wheel steering. All-wheel drive will also be present, but it’s unclear what powertrain options will be available, as Tesla removed the specifications from its website a while back.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this latest Cybertruck sighting, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.