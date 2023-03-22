Tesla is set to receive several shipments from Idra Group Italy containing a second 9,000-ton Giga Press that’s headed to the company’s Texas Gigafactory, according to a bill of lading posted by the user greggertruck on the Cybetruck Owners Club forum a couple of days ago.

The shipment documents reveal that two containers with a total weight of 58,863 pounds (26,700 kilograms) were sent from Italy to the port of Houston, with the goods being labeled as “die-casting machines, die-casting machine parts” and the recipient being Tesla, Inc.

Other bills of lading show several crates containing things like “machine base,” “tie bars,” and “fixed platen,” leading us to believe that these are in fact parts of a soon-to-be-installed second Giga Press in Texas.

Additionally, two short videos (embedded below) posted about a month ago on Idra’s official Linkedin page show what appears to be the Giga Press in question, with one description reading “GigaPress needs giga assembly. Everyone working hard to deliver on time with a successful project.”

Idra Group previously delivered another Giga Press in Asia. The first Texas-bound Giga Press, which will be partly responsible for creating the body panels of the upcoming Cybertruck pickup, was spotted at the factory in the middle of January when workers were seen assembling the world’s largest aluminum die-casting machine.

Back then, a flyover video from a drone operator led us to believe that the Texas Gigafactory has enough room for up to three Giga Presses. Now we’re seeing that Tesla is on its way to equipping the facility with a second massive die-casting machine and getting ready for the production start of the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

As a reminder, Tesla’s electric pickup truck will enter limited production this summer, with an expected ramp-up in production in 2024, according to Elon Musk. As for the truck’s specs, it’s been confirmed that it will feature the latest Hardware 4 computer, and several videos posted online suggest that the Cybertruck will have an adaptive air suspension system.

