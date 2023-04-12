Tesla first revealed the original Cybertruck back in 2019. The event was held in Hawthorne, California, in November, and it was definitely shocking for most people in attendance and watching online. Now, the first-ever Cybertruck calls The Peterson Automotive Museum home, at least temporarily.

The Peterson Automotive Museum has had the Tesla Cybertruck on site for some time now, but it's currently there for a specific reason. The museum in Los Angeles, California, has a Tesla exhibit called, "Inside Tesla: Supercharging the electric revolution."

Of course, the museum staff says there's no other Tesla exhibit like it anywhere in the world, and they're right since there's only one original Cybertruck. Even without the first Tesla electric pickup, one could argue that there really isn't another Tesla exhibit of this kind anywhere else. The Peterson shares the following about the Cybertruck:

"Its unconventional look combines styling elements of the futuristic vehicles seen in Blade Runner (1982) and the aquatic Lotus Esprit S1 in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977). Designed to distribute its weight through its bodywork rather than a separate frame, the truck has a stainless-steel unibody construction, making it stronger than conventional body-on-frame designs."

To be clear, the Cybertruck on-site at The Peterson is the first prototype Tesla revealed to the public in 2019. It's the one with the broken windows, though they've been fixed.

While the Cybertruck certainly rubs many people the wrong way, there seems to be a mass of folks lined up to buy one. This is likely since the vehicle is just so unique, and regardless of what anyone thinks of it, it's already secured a spot in the history books, and it hasn't yet come to market.

Sadly, like many of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's wildly optimistic plans, the Cybertruck has been delayed. It was supposed to start production by the end of 2021, amid a global pandemic. Though it seemed like it may never actually come to fruition, Tesla has promised that it's going into production this year, perhaps as soon as this summer. However, Musk made it clear that full-scale production won't likely begin until 2024.

Tesla is currently testing multiple copies of the Cybertruck at its Fremont factory and on public roads. However, if you want to see it up close in all of its strange glory, The Peterson Automotive Museum is the place. Check out the video above and then leave us a comment below.