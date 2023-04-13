Genesis, the luxury brand that's part of the Hyundai Motor Group, has launched a home electrification program called Genesis Home, which essentially offers a similar package to Tesla's Powerwall.

In other words, Genesis offers access to a so-called one-stop marketplace platform that comes with a dedicated energy advisor who can offer guidance regarding the purchase or lease of a rooftop solar system, an energy storage system, a Level 2 EV charger, and all the other necessary components needed to make everything work.

The EV charger itself is a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 Charger, so that's pretty straightforward, but not everyone needs the same solar panels or the same battery for storage, so here's where the aforementioned Energy Advisors come into play.

Genesis says that they will guide customers through the entire home electrification journey to ensure that each Genesis Home client receives a home energy solution tailored to their individual energy needs. Additionally, the advisors will work with customers after the installation to answer questions and help configure the system.

"Genesis Home is an end-to-end mobility solution that both lowers barriers to EV adoption, while simultaneously providing a seamless solution for our discerning clients to generate and store dependable, clean electric power and to harness their home energy to charge their electric vehicle," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis Home provides clients with peace of mind from the knowledge that Genesis has developed a single destination for consumers' home electrification needs."

Genesis Home works with all of the automaker's current EVs – the Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 – and provides your home with renewable energy that can be stored in batteries and used during blackouts to keep the lights on or charge your car.

There's no word on pricing, but considering that all of the products offered through this program are already commercially available in one way or another, the cost shouldn't be much different from a traditional installation. One thing's for sure, though: it won't be cheap, going into the tens of thousands of dollars territory.