If you haven't driven the Rivian R1S, chances are you've seen enough reviews and owner videos of the electric three-row SUV to form an opinion.

While not perfect, the Rivian R1S has received great reviews from most automotive media outlets and YouTube creators, so now it's time to see what the world's most famous tech reviewer thinks about it.

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, drove a brand-new Rivian R1S for about a week, which was enough time for him to conclude that it's probably the best SUV made so far. That's a bold statement if there ever was one, but he lays out his case clearly and thoroughly. For starters, the R1S is a very practical SUV, offering seven seats on three rows.

There's plenty of room in the second row – although not as much as in a Cadillac Escalade, for example – and adults can fit in the third row, although legroom is a bit tight and takes its toll on long journeys. Still, for kids and teenagers the rearmost seats are great, and the glass roof above them makes the cabin feel airy.

Marques also notes how solid the interior feels and appreciates the quality of the materials, as well as the fact there are multiple storage spaces for all passengers.

When it comes to luggage space, the Rivian R1S' trunk is more than adequate with all seven seats in place, consisting of three different compartments. The trunk becomes gigantic if the third row is folded down and downright ridiculous if you need to fold the second row as well. And let's not forget the frunk, which also has a generous capacity.

Moving on to driving impressions, Marques obviously comments on the R1S' fantastic acceleration and the fact it feels more agile than the R1T truck, which has a longer wheelbase. The SUV's shorter wheelbase also translates into better off-road performance, which is an added bonus.

However, he does say that the vehicle sways back and forward more than the R1T, which is rather odd, but most people won't probably notice or be bothered by it. Speaking of the R1T, MKBHD has already reviewed the truck's technology in an earlier video, which is why he doesn't cover the R1S' tech side in this video because the two models share the tech platform.

In conclusion, Brownlee argues that the R1S is a more complete package than any competitor – regardless of the powertrain type – because it can do pretty much everything. Its only major downside is the pricing, but if Rivian sticks to its word, it will offer a similar experience for half the money once the R2 series of vehicles comes out sometime in 2025.