Mondraker Unveils The Chaser X, A Rugged, Urban-Focused E-MTB

Mountain bike platforms adapted into electric bikes, and later on, tweaked to become versatile all-rounders have been popping up recently. As it would turn out, a mountain bike isn't just good for tackling the trails, but can also prove to be a capable urban companion, especially when decked out in the kit to do the job.

A good example of this is the new Chaser X urban e-bike from Spanish brand Mondraker. Now, a utility-focused e-bike was probably the last thing I'd expect to come out of a brand as premium and performance-focused as Mondraker. Nevertheless, it's a trend we've started to see from top-tier manufacturers, and you could say that Mondraker would be remiss to leave this segment unattended. The Chaser X e-bike is clearly based on the standard Chaser full-suspension model.

It does, however, throw in a selection of urban gear, as well as a powerful Bosch system. As such, the Chaser X could very well be your only steed, as it's capable of commuting on a daily basis, as well as going on off-road excursions on the weekends. From a technical standpoint, the Chaser X is decked out in all sorts of MTB-focused goodies.

To begin, the tires are made of Maxxis Ikon rubber and are suspended by a RockShox Deluxe Select R DebonAir shock with 140 millimeters of travel. The front suspension fork on the bike is a RockShox Recon Silver RL 29 with 150 millimeters of travel. The bike also includes a luggage rack, mudguards, and illumination, gearing it up for the daily grind.

In terms of performance, the Chaser X is packing one of the best systems in the business. The Bosch Performance Line CX Smart System, which generates 250 watts of power and up to 85 Newton-meters of torque, is used in Mondraker's bike. The bike features a Bosch Powertube 625 Watt-hour battery installed on the down tube. Finally, it has a Bosch Kiox 300 display and a Bosch LED remote control. A snazzy Sram Trigger SX Eagle system with 12 speeds enables you to pedal fluidly alongside the motor, and 200 millimeter Sram DB8 disc brakes bring the bike to a stop.

The Mondraker Chaser X e-bike is available in sizes S to XL in two color combinations: gray/black and graphite/black/orange. Anyone interested in purchasing the bike can do so through Mondraker's global sales partners as well as authorized online retailers. The suggested retail price for this new Urban Cross e-bike built for city and light off-road riding is 5,599 Euros, which equates to around $6,100 USD.