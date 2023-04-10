Tesla recently added a new Model Y crossover to its list of options on its US website. In addition to the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance, there's now a version simply called "Model Y."

This sort of follows suit with the Model 3, where an entry-level version exists with a simplified name. However, unlike the Model 3, the cheapest Model Y still features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The new Model Y is essentially Tesla's "Standard Range" version. According to the automaker, it has an EPA-estimated 279 miles of driving range, compared to the Long Range model's 330 miles and the Performance version's 303.

The Model Y is now available with its cheapest starting price to date, priced at just $49,990 with white paint and a black synthetic leather interior. This price keeps it within the cap of the newly revamped US federal EV tax credit, though we'll have to wait to learn if the EV's battery cells and battery pack will allow it to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit.

Tesla offered a version of the Model Y very similar to this in the past, and it was said to be coming out of Giga Texas, fitted with 4680 battery cells. The particular version has been available for a time, though it was considered "off the menu." Now appears to be the first time it's shown as available to all US buyers on Tesla's official website.

When Tesla first announced the Model Y "Standard Range," it was only available to employees. Later, people living near the factory in Austin, Texas, were able to order it. We'll have to wait to learn if Tesla reveals more about the new Model Y's battery cells and pack.

As far as specs are concerned, Tesla claims the Model Y can scoot from zero to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and has a top speed governed at 135 mph. Customers who place an order for the cheapest Model Y on Tesla's website today could take delivery as soon as this month. Tesla estimates delivery in April or May 2023.