Stellantis reports 368,327 vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, which is 9 percent less than a year ago. That's another quarter of decline, indicating that the market situation is very challenging.

Results in Q1 2023:

Chrysler sales: 31,899 (up 9.6%)

Jeep sales: 154,203 (down 20.2%)

Stellantis sales: 368,327 (down 9.1%)

including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram

In terms of plug-in electric cars, two of the group's brands - Chrysler and Jeep - are offering plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

According to Stellantis, in Q1 2023, PHEV sales reached a new record of more than 25,000 units, which is also two times more than a year ago. Not only that, PHEVs achieved a record share of 6.8 percent.

This success is the fruit of Jeep electrification, as Chrysler actually noted a slight decrease in PHEV sales in Q1.

Stellantis plug-in car sales in Q1 2023:

Chrysler: 3,473 (down 17%) and 10.9% share

Jeep: 21,614 (up 159%) and 14.0% share

Stellantis: 25,087 (up 101%) and 6.8% share

Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

One of the most interesting things is that the two rechargeable Jeeps are also the two best-selling plug-in hybrids in the US. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe noted a new record of 14,392 units (up 72 percent year-over-year) and captured 38 percent of the Wrangler's total volume.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is also progressing quite nicely with a new record of 7,222 units and a 13 percent share out of the Grand Cherokee's total volume.

Both models are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit - but only until April 17, 2023, according to Stellantis.

Stellantis plug-in car sales in Q1 2023:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 14,392 (up 72%)

(38% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

(38% of Jeep Wrangler total sales) Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - 7,222 (new)

(13% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(13% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 3,473 (down 17%)

(12% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(12% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Total: 25,087 (up 101%) and 6.8% of the Stellantis' total volume

Stellantis Plug-In Car Sales - Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, Stellantis sold more than 63,000 plug-in hybrids in the US, which was almost two times more than Toyota.

Plug-in car sales in 2022:

Chrysler: 14,392 and 12.8% share

Jeep: 48,989 and 7.2% share

Stellantis: 63,381 and 4.1% share

Stellantis' plug-in car sales in 2022:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 43,176

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 14,392

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - at least 5,813

Total: 63,381+ (at least 4.1% of the total Stellantis volume)

It seems that Stellantis gradually is becoming the heavy-weight player in the PHEV segment, far exceeding other manufacturers.

On the other hand, we have to wait a few more years until the first all-electric models from the group will finally enter the market.

Let's just note that Stellantis is selling also a lot of PHEVs in Canada - in Q1 2023 it was 5,010 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, an undisclosed number of newly launched Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and some 450+ Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Stellantis sales details: