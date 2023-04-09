Stellantis reports 368,327 vehicle sales in the United States during the first quarter of 2023, which is 9 percent less than a year ago. That's another quarter of decline, indicating that the market situation is very challenging.

Results in Q1 2023:

  • Chrysler sales: 31,899 (up 9.6%)
  • Jeep sales: 154,203 (down 20.2%)
  • Stellantis sales: 368,327 (down 9.1%)
    including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram

In terms of plug-in electric cars, two of the group's brands - Chrysler and Jeep - are offering plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

According to Stellantis, in Q1 2023, PHEV sales reached a new record of more than 25,000 units, which is also two times more than a year ago. Not only that, PHEVs achieved a record share of 6.8 percent.

This success is the fruit of Jeep electrification, as Chrysler actually noted a slight decrease in PHEV sales in Q1.

Stellantis plug-in car sales in Q1 2023:

  • Chrysler: 3,473 (down 17%) and 10.9% share
  • Jeep: 21,614 (up 159%) and 14.0% share
  • Stellantis: 25,087 (up 101%) and 6.8% share
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

One of the most interesting things is that the two rechargeable Jeeps are also the two best-selling plug-in hybrids in the US. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe noted a new record of 14,392 units (up 72 percent year-over-year) and captured 38 percent of the Wrangler's total volume.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is also progressing quite nicely with a new record of 7,222 units and a 13 percent share out of the Grand Cherokee's total volume.

Both models are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit - but only until April 17, 2023, according to Stellantis.

For reference, in 2022, Stellantis sold more than 63,000 plug-in hybrids in the US, which was almost two times more than Toyota.

Plug-in car sales in 2022:

  • Chrysler: 14,392 and 12.8% share
  • Jeep: 48,989 and 7.2% share
  • Stellantis: 63,381 and 4.1% share

Stellantis' plug-in car sales in 2022:

  • Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 43,176
  • Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 14,392
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - at least 5,813
  • Total: 63,381+ (at least 4.1% of the total Stellantis volume)
external_image

It seems that Stellantis gradually is becoming the heavy-weight player in the PHEV segment, far exceeding other manufacturers.

On the other hand, we have to wait a few more years until the first all-electric models from the group will finally enter the market.

Let's just note that Stellantis is selling also a lot of PHEVs in Canada - in Q1 2023 it was 5,010 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, an undisclosed number of newly launched Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and some 450+ Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

