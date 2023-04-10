Canadian E-Bike Specialist Dost Unveils The Crate Cargo Electric Bike

Ever since hitting the e-bike scene in 2019, Canadian e-bike manufacturer Dost has been all about practical, utilitarian e-bikes. The Crate, its newest model, is no different. It can carry up to 440 pounds of cargo or passengers, is outfitted with a 750-watt, mid-drive motor with an optional dual-battery setup, and comes with a modular cargo system. Let's take a closer look at what the Crate has to offer.

To start with, the bike's rear-focused cargo design keeps things compact, eliminating the need for extended racks at the front of the bike. As such, it's able to maintain proportions that are similar to that of a standard city commuter, and indeed, should you not need to strap on heavy cargo, the Crate can be used as just that.

That being said, the Crate features a sturdy, stable platform thanks to its beefy square-tube 6061 aluminum frame and rigid 6061 fork, providing more than enough capability to carry some serious cargo. It includes attachment points for Dost's wide selection of in-house optional accessories, including passenger seats, panniers, rear baskets, and front racks. The bike can transport a rider with two young children or one adult, according to Dost. Likewise, the passengers can be swapped for quite a lot of cargo.

In terms of technology, the Dost Crate is equipped with a Bafang M600 mid-drive motor with a nominal output of 750 watts. Maximum torque rating is a 125 Newton-meters, so climbing the steepest hills with passengers or cargo in tow should be a non-issue. Furthermore, the bike is equipped with a torque sensor for seamless and smooth pedal assistance, as well as five modes depending on the terrain and cargo you're hauling. Lastly, the bike is fitted with a throttle making it possible to ride around without pedaling at all.

As battery tech, the bike is offered in two configurations. The single-battery setup is said to offer up to 60 miles on a single charge – though it must be noted that in order to achieve this range, cargo must be light, and terrain must be even. Subsequently, the dual-battery option can return 120 miles in the same ideal conditions.

Complementing the competent powertrain is a cargo bike-specific Enviolo CVT automatic gearbox. Depending on power output from the motor, the transmission automatically selects the most efficient ratio, maximizing efficiency and performance. Nevertheless, cyclists who prefer manual shifting can do so by switching the system to manual mode.

Rounding out the features list of the new Dost Crate is a comprehensive lighting system composed of a brake light, taillight, and 100-lux LED headlight with high and low bean settings. The bike also gets a kickstand, as well as a multi-color LCD screen that display important ride data such as battery status, riding modes, and distance covered.

As of this writing, the new Dost Crate is not yet available, however, pre-orders for the bike have opened for $500 USD. Prices for the single-battery version start at $4,999 USD, but inevitably climb as you throw on more features to the bike. For example, the dual battery setup will set you back an additional $699 USD. The bikes are expected to make their way to customers by December, 2023.