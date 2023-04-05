Korean carmaker KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong, has revealed the technical specifications of its all-new, all-electric Torres EVX crossover, which will go on sale in its home market later this year.

The EVX is bigger than the Korando e-Motion, measuring 185.6 inches (4,715 millimeters) in length, 74.4 in (1,890 mm) in width, and 67.9 in (1,725 mm) in height, and uses a BYD-sourced battery pack that can store up to 73.4 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Coupled with a front-mounted, 150-kilowatt (201-horsepower) electric motor, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery can keep the KG Mobility Torres EVX moving for up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a full charge, in the estimated WLTP cycle. However, tests conducted by South Korea’s government suggest a range of around 260 miles (420 km). KG also sells an internal combustion version of the Torres, which is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that makes 168 hp.

Gallery: KG Mobility (formely SsangYong) Torres EVX

12 Photos

Two trim levels will be offered when it goes on sale: in E5 spec, the EVX gets a heat pump, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, electric mirrors, a roof rack, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Inside, the compact electric crossover comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster plus a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, electric seats, dual-zone climate control, and an electrically-operated tailgate.

On the safety front, there’s lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera as standard

The more expensive E7 trim adds things like leather upholstery, keyless entry, rear heated seats, and extra plastic bits on the outside, which are meant to make the car look more rugged. The battery and electric motor are the same for both variants.

The KG Mobility is up for pre-ordered in Korea, with the E5 starting from around ₩50 million (approximately $38,000), while the E7 has an MSRP of ₩52 million (about $39,900). The company formerly known as SsangYong also plans on selling the EVX in Europe starting in the second half of the year, where it will rival the Skoda Enyaq iV, followed by Australia.

KG Mobility is working on a series of brand-new EVs, as previewed by the O100 pickup, KR10 mid-size UV, and F100 SUV concepts, which will debut as series production models in the next few years.

SsangYong, which was known as Korea’s off-road specialist, went bankrupt in 2022 and was acquired by KG Group, which renamed the marque to KG Mobility in March 2023.