Electrification may be Lancia's last chance to survive as a brand. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares made it clear in 2021 he's giving the Italian brand – as well as Alfa Romeo and Chrysler – ten years to become successful or face extinction.

We'll soon get a first glimpse of Lancia's all-electric future via a concept vehicle that will debut on April 15 during a press event called “Emozione Pu+Ra” (Italian for "Pure Emotion").

Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO, unveiled the first images of the Lancia Concept, which will debut the brand's new design language that was previewed by the Pu+Ra Zero sculpture last year.

"The Lancia Concept is the brand manifesto for the next ten years. It is a 100% electric concept car which represents the evolution of the Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November during the Lancia Design Day. The Concept is the first vehicle of Lancia new era that includes features which will be present on future models in terms of design, sustainability, technology and electrification." Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO

The Lancia Concept features design details inspired by the brand's past, such as a circular roof and the iconic round taillights that remind of the Stratos.

Gallery: All-Electric Lancia Concept teaser photos

The circular roof is said to guarantee a panoramic view, getting the most out of the natural light from the exterior. According to the automaker, the feature recalls the primitive geometric shapes typical of Lancia Design and "fits perfectly with the sensual lines of the lateral sides."

The round taillights have a hollow interior and flank the new Lancia lettering featuring an original and distinctive font inspired by the fashion world.

We can also spot the enveloping horizontal lines on the rear window, which reinterpret the famous venetian-blind-inspired structure of the Lancia Beta HPE of the 1970s. The carmaker says this feature recreates a home feeling mood like the one of the cozy atmospheres of Italian houses, an impression that's further amplified by the large overall window space.

In May 2022, Lancia released a 10-year business plan based on a three-model range. The first model to arrive will be the new Ypsilon city car with hybrid and full-electric powertrains. This model is expected to debut in Italy in early 2024, followed by other European countries.

The Ypsilon will be followed by a flagship compact crossover in 2026, potentially called the Aurelia, and a compact hatchback in 2028, the Delta. Both will be all-electric models.

The Lancia Concept debuting April 15 will be a showcase of the brand's design language in general and is not expected to preview any of the three production models in particular.