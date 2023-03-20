Lancia, the once-famous Italian brand known for its rally-bred vehicles, has published a teaser photo of an upcoming concept vehicle that’s set to debut at the company’s Emozione Pu+Ra (translated as Pure Emotion) event on April 15.

The Stellantis-owned marque is on a path of rejuvenation after decades of neglect and this yet-to-be-revealed concept will supposedly show the brand’s design direction for its next all-electric series-production cars, the first of which will be the new generation Ypsilon city car.

Reportedly based on the same platform as the current Fiat 500e, the new Ypsilon will debut in 2024, ending the current generation’s very long, 12-year stint. After the Ypsilon, Lancia will reveal a still unnamed “top-class saloon” in 2026 and in 2028 the Italian carmaker is set to unveil the all-new, reborn Delta hatchback.

Gallery: Lancia Pu+Ra Zero sculpture and new Lancia logo

21 Photos

Getting back to the concept teased at the top of this article, it looks like it’s an evolution of Lancia’s Pu+Ra Zero sculpture showcased in 2022, featuring oval-shaped LED tail lights and the company’s new boot-width logo. The Italian firm’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, said that the sculpture marked “a new era” for the brand, while Jean-Pierre Ploué, the marque’s head of design, said: “It is timeless, durable, unique. Our designs will be built with iconic shapes like the circle, square, and triangle.”

In other words, expect the April-bound concept to resemble the Pu+Ra Zero sculpture, but with wheels and possibly a futuristic interior. Speaking of the inside, the Italian design house Cassina will be responsible for the new generation of Lancia interiors, which will include the latest infotainment technology, according to the Italian carmaker.

Lancia was established in 1906 in Italy and over time it manufactured everything from vans and buses to trucks and passenger cars. The Italian carmaker had a lot of success in the world of rallying, where it won several titles with the Fulvia, Stratos, 037, and Delta models in the 1970s and 1980s.

In the United States, Lancia was a little-known brand, with a handful of models being sold here until 1981, when Fiat, who was then the owner of Lancia, pulled out of the American market.