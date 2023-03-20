The second-generation Kia Niro EV entered the market in the United States in late 2022, bringing a fresh new look and a bunch of general improvements.

The 2023 model year version is equipped with a 150-kilowatt (kW) electric motor (front-wheel drive), which according to the company's website, is powerful enough to achieve 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in 7.1 seconds.

The battery appears to have a marginally higher capacity - 64.8 kilowatt-hours (kWh), compared to the 64 kWh mentioned in the case of the first generation. Now, the lithium-ion NCM battery cells are supplied by CATL instead of South Korean manufacturers (LG Energy Solution or SK Innovation's SK On), according to media reports.

An interesting thing is that the EPA combined range rating increased from 239 miles (385 km) to 253 miles (407 km), which is 14 miles (23 km) or nearly 5.9 percent more.

For reference, the WLTP range rating (usually more optimistic) in Europe is 288 miles (463 km). Interestingly, there is no longer a smaller battery option (39.2 kWh), which previously was offered in South Korea and Europe.

Because the test procedure remains the same, we assume that the new design and aerodynamics, potentially combined with powertrain tweaks, resulted in slightly lower energy consumption.

The EPA efficiency rating confirms that with higher MPGe ratings. The average energy consumption in the EPA combined test cycle (including charging losses) is about 113 MPGe: 298 watt-hours per mile (185 Wh/km).

On the highway, the energy consumption is higher by more than ten percent so the range would be probably closer to 226 miles (364 km) - just a rough estimation (EPA highway range was not listed).

2023 Kia Niro EV 17-inch

2023 Kia Niro EV 17-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 253 miles (407 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi (185 Wh/km)

126 MPGe: 267 Wh/mi (166 Wh/km)

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

In terms of charging, the 2023 Kia Niro EV is equipped with an 11 kW onboard charger, so it should not take more than several hours to fully recharge the car.

In terms of DC fast charging, the company says that 10-80 percent state-of-charge (SOC) takes 43 minutes at an 85 kW charger.

Kia entered into a partnership with Electrify America so customers can get access to 500 kWh of complimentary charging through the Electrify America network (over a period of three years from the date of purchase to use the complimentary charging credit). The manufacturer estimates that it's enough to drive as many as 1,950 miles (3,138 km), depending on driving style and external conditions. It means that Kia assumes 256 Wh/mi (159 Wh/km).

Prices

The 2023 Kia Niro EV is similarly priced as the outgoing first-generation. The entry-level trim starts at an MSRP of $39,550 plus a $1,325 destination charge. That's $40,875 total, while the 2022 model year was offered for $39,990 (+ $1,175) and $41,165 total.

In other words, customers are getting a noticeably refreshed model at a slightly lower price, which in an inflationary environment, is good news.

However, the biggest challenge for the Kia (and manufacturers of other imported models), is that with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), the Niro EV is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. This makes a big difference, because the effective price is $40,875, compared to $33,665 in the case of 2022 model year (without considering any rebates or state incentives).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Kia Niro EV 17-inch $39,550 +$1,325 N/A $40,875

Basic specs