Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in February increased by almost 15 percent year-over-year to 254,027 units, which is pretty strong growth. So far this year, the company sold more than 485,000 vehicles, which is almost 12 percent more than at this point in 2022.

Some more positive news is that the South Korean manufacturer expanded sales of its E-GMP-based all-electric cars. Last month, the all-electric Kia EV6 noted 8,824 wholesale sales (closely related to production), which is 30 percent more than a year ago and the second-highest monthly result ever.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

The total number includes 1,951 sales in South Korea and 6,873 export sales (close to the record of 6,919 in January). Overall, it seems that in recent months, Kia is exporting more EV6 than ever before.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – February 2023

So far in 2023, Kia EV6 wholesale sales exceeded 15,700 (up 19 percent year-over-year).

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 3,980 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,294 in the US.

The other electric car models - Kia Niro EV and Kia Soul EV - noted another year-over-year decreases in retail sales outside of South Korea: respectively 3,373 (down 33 percent) and 140 (down 76 percent). We don't have numbers for Kia's home market.

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 3,980 retail sales outside South Korea

(8,824 wholesale - 1,951 in South Korea and 6,873 exported)

Niro EV: 3,373 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 140 retail sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 9,444 (down 20% year-over-year) or 3.7% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.

For reference, in 2022, the company sold more than 130,000 all-electric cars. Meanwhile, the world is waiting for the next E-GMP model, the Kia EV9.