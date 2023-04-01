The Tesla Cybertruck appears to finally be nearing production. One of the most hotly anticipated vehicles in recent years, the Cybertruck was first shown back in 2019. 4 years later it remains in development, with around 1.5 million reservation holders eagerly awaiting its launch.

Thankfully, it seems they won't be waiting too much longer. An increasing amount of Cybertruck beta sightings have been reported on social media in recent weeks. One Twitter user posted several images of a prototype Cybertruck they spotted in California. While other Cybertruck prototypes featured exposed all-terrain tires this one had all-season wheels with Aero covers. It also had fixed side mirrors and functioning rear tail lights.

This comes not long after Tesla posted a video of a Cybertruck appearing to undergo crash testing. However, the video failed to actually show any form of collision. Instead, it repeatedly cuts out just as the Cybertruck is about to hit the test wall. Twitter users were quick to comment on the video, with one joking that "just like the truck! It never arrives." Another noted how they "feel bad for the walls that crash into this bulletproof beast".

As mentioned above, Tesla hopes to start mass-producing the Cybertruck in Q4 of this year. Initially, production will take place exclusively at Gigafactory Texas.

The Cybertruck promises to offer "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car". When it was unveiled in November 2019, a base price of $39,900 was promised for the entry-level single-motor Cybertruck. However, expect that figure to now be substantially higher given it was quoted over three years ago. Meanwhile, a tri-motor variant will be the ultimate Cybertruck with over 500 miles of range, a 14,000 lbs towing capacity and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds.