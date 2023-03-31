Tesla and CEO Elon Musk may have maintained all along that the company wouldn't be offering the Cybertruck with various paint colors. However, new details gleaned directly from Tesla's Careers website make us wonder whether the original plans have changed.

One of the most unique aspects of the Tesla Cybertruck is its cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton, which doesn't need to be painted. Elon Musk said early on that people who want different colors can simply wrap the Cybertruck however they choose. Once they're tired of the color or design, they can wrap it all over again.

There was some speculation about whether Tesla might wrap the truck for a charge, but we never heard any verification of such. There was also talk of the potential for the Cybertruck's exoskeleton to be heated to produce various hues. With heat, tempered steel changes colors to a degree. Again, Tesla has never said publicly that it had any plans to do this.

Fast-forward to the present, and our friends at Teslarati have discovered a series of Cybertruck-related job postings on Tesla's Careers site. While there have been Cybertruck positions for some time now, these are specific to "paint," and there are at least seven of them. You can see the job postings by clicking here. We went on Tesla's Careers page and searched for "Cybertruck paint." The results show up as follows:

As you can clearly see, there's no doubt these jobs are related to both the Cybertruck and the paint. Moreover, the positions range from "Production Supervisor" to a number of engineers for "Manufacturing, Equipment, Automation, and Controls." That said, this still doesn't prove that the Cybertruck will be offered with paint colors, but it's certainly a very interesting development.

Elon Musk did mention early on that the Cybertruck may be available in Matte Black. The company does appear to pay very close attention to the requests of its fans, owners, and shareholders, sometimes making notable changes after a simple mention on Twitter. While Musk loves the yoke and said it was here to stay and there would be no round steering wheel option, that changed after people complained, though it took plenty of time.

Is Tesla concerned that the demand will be more limited if the Cybertruck is only available in a single color? Is this another way for the US EV maker to boost its cash flow? Do you think Tesla actually intends to paint the Cybertruck at all? Perhaps it's just for certain parts, or some sort of clear coat? Leave us your educated guesses in the comment section below.