Smart has released preliminary design details and the official name of its first-ever SUV coupe, the all-new Smart #3.

The second model to launch following the renewal of the Smart brand, the new Smart #3 shares the same design philosophy as the Smart #1, albeit with a sportier twist. Set to debut at Auto Shanghai 2023 on April 18, the new all-electric Smart vehicle has already been uncovered in November 2022 by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As you can see comparing the official design sketches and actual photos of the car, the real thing looks slightly less spectacular but still arguably more attractive than the smaller Smart #1.

The exterior design is defined by athletic curves and smooth lines, with highlights at the front including the "shark nose" design, slimmed down LED headlights connected by an illuminated strip, and an A-shaped wide grille flanked by scooped cooling ducts.

On the sides, the two-tone roof stands out, as does the continuous e-line that connects the A-pillar and C-pillar, creating a sporty fastback silhouette. The Smart #3 rides on large alloy wheels, though not as large as those depicted in the design sketches.

Seen from the back, the Smart #3 adopts a prominent curved spoiler, full-width LED taillights with pixelated elements, and a sporty bumper.

Gallery: First official design sketches of the Smart #3

3 Photos

Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann described the Smart #3 as "a vital element of our product portfolio that enables us to further shape urban mobility."

The company did not release additional information but details leaked out in China reveal that the Smart #3 is around the same size as the Volkswagen ID.4 – though 7 inches shorter. The crossover is around 173.2 inches (4,400 millimeters) long, 70.8 in (1,800 mm) wide and 63 in (1,600 mm) tall, with a wheelbase of 109.6 in (2,785 mm).

The #3 is expected to offer a choice of single and dual motor powertrains delivering similar power to the #1. Base models are expected to get a single motor setup with 268 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque, while a Brabus performance variant should top the range with significantly more power from a dual motor AWD powertrain. For reference, the Smart #1 Brabus delivers 422 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

We have no official details on the battery, but the Smart #1 features a 66-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt pack with up to 273 miles of range and 150 kW charging. It remains to be seen if the larger #3 will get the same pack.

While the Smart #1 has made its European debut and is set to start deliveries soon, details on the Smart #3's launch in Europe will be released at a later stage.

Gallery: 2023 Smart #3 China Leaks