YT Industries Updates Decoy Range Of E-MTBs With Bigger Battery Option

German bike company YT Industries specializes in mountain bikes of all sorts. From dirt-jumpers, down-country bikes, all-mountain and enduro machines, and even gravel bikes. More recently, the brand joined the electric bike party with its Decoy e-MTB. Now, for the 2023 model year, the bikes have been updated primarily with a bigger battery as an optional extra. Let's take a closer look.

YT Industries has introduced a new 720-Watt-hour battery for their Decoy 29 and Decoy MX eMTBs. As compared to the previous 540-Watt-hour battery which comes standard in the bikes, this battery can extend the range of M, L, XL, and XXL frames by around 25 percent. Existing owners of prior versions can also purchase the new 720-Watt-hour battery for $899 USD.

Because the battery may be purchased separately, the upgrade is applicable not just to those wishing to purchase a new bike, but also to those who own prior generations of the Decoy e-MTB. The modifications to the bikes, particularly the 2023 versions, are minor, with only a few tweaks to specs and new color options. The Decoy 29 and Decoy MX are now available with a 540-Watt-hour battery, thus customers must pay an extra $899 USD on top of the $6,999 USD purchase price, to get the larger 720-Watt-hour pack.

In addition to the Decoy 29 and Decoy MX, YT Industries has introduced the Decoy CORE 4 29 and MX. These bikes have similar technology and specs to earlier generations but have some new features. The longer dropper seat post is now standard across all sizes, measuring 200mm for the XL MX, and the bikes are outfitted with a Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip EXO+ front tire for improved grip and control when riding. Additionally, the bikes will be available in two new hues for 2023: Arctic Blue and Matte Black Magic.