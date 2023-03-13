Rather than having a typical hood lid on the front trunk, or frunk, the Tesla Cybertruck will reportedly have a setup that opens much like that of the Ford F-150 Lightning. While we can't confirm this report with 100% certainty, it makes sense that Tesla would ensure its frunk is competitive with one of the best electric pickup trucks currently available.

If you follow InsideEVs, and/or the EV space in general, you may have already seen Tesla investor Matthew Donegan-Ryan's inside information about the Cybertruck. He posted a lengthy and detailed Twitter thread about the electric pickup truck after enjoying the opportunity to speak directly and in person with the Tesla team at the company's recent Investor Day event.

Matthew was one of a group of Tesla investors who were granted the special opportunity to participate in exclusive meet-and-greet festivities before and after the event itself. Matt has owned 13 Teslas and multiple pickup trucks. Needless to say, he's very excited about the upcoming Cybertruck, making it sort of his mission to learn all there is to know about it.

After posting his outstanding thread about Tesla's future electric pickup truck, a friend of Matthew's, who just happens to be a Tesla employee, reached out to let him know that a detail in the thread was incorrect. The Tesla investor had previously shared that the Cybertruck would have a frunk lid like the Model X, where only the hood top opens.

The Tesla employee noted that, instead, it will open like the F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk.

One can only assume that Tesla decided to go with the frunk lid design that will offer more space and versatility. Many people who have reviewed and/or own an F-150 Lightning highlight the frunk lid as a top feature. Since Tesla's Cybertruck is coming to market much later than some of its rivals, it's key to make sure it's highly competitive.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to reiterate that the Cybertruck is coming later this year. However, he's also made it clear that Tesla is still tweaking it. While the US EV maker is late to the electric pickup truck game, it has had the opportunity to watch rival EVs come to market and get a gauge on what to like and not to like, as well as pay close attention to what seems to impress buyers.

As you can see from the animation of the F-150 Lightning's Mega Power Frunk above, the entire grille comes up with the hood lid. We'll have to wait for more information from Tesla before we can officially confirm this new information. Hopefully, we'll also eventually learn about the Cybertruck frunk's dimensions, capacity, and other related features.