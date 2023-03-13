The 2024 GMC Hummer EV – in both pickup and SUV guises – is getting a new Level 2 onboard charger as standard on some trim levels that will enable bidirectional charging for the first time on the all-electric truck.

According to Automotive News, GMC will fit the new 19.2-kilowatt Level 2 AC onboard charger as standard on the SUV’s Edition 1, 3X, and 2X trims, as well as on the pickup’s 3X and 2X variants. Via this new, more powerful onboard charger, the 2024 Hummer EV will be able to provide up to 6 kW of power to other vehicles via an optional plug accessory.

The previous model year Hummers came with a standard 11.5 kW AC onboard charger, which didn’t provide vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. With this unit, "you could not effectively take power from the battery in this vehicle and put it into another vehicle. So in '24, we are enabling that," said Aaron Pfau, lead development engineer for Hummer EV. "The 19.2-kilowatt charger, Level 2 AC charger, that we have on board, that is really the key change that enables this," he added for Automotive News.

GMC is also offering a different accessory that will allow the 2024 Hummer EV pickup and SUVs to provide up to 3 kW of power to appliances like TVs, laptops, and heaters, effectively acting as a generator.

Bidirectional charging is a neat feature in EVs that allow them to export power from their batteries, effectively acting as a backup generator. The Kia Niro in wave trim offers up to 1.8 kW from its charging port or the rear trunk-mounted outlet, while the Ford F-150 Lightning with the extended range battery pack can provide up to 19 kW when coupled with the Blue Oval’s Intelligent Backup Power system.

With a massive, 212-kW (usable) battery pack, the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 can certainly keep the lights on for a long time if grid power goes down, so this addition to the 2024 model year is certainly a nice extra for a vehicle that costs around $100,000.

