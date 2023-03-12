Rivian has announced that a significant increase in deliveries will take place over the coming months. The automaker initially struggled to ramp up production due to a magnitude of supply chain issues. However, it now expects to build around 50,000 electric trucks this year.

While previously customers were given 12-18 month wait times for their R1T or R1S, soon lead times of 1-4 months will be projected for new orders.

Rivian delivered 8,054 vehicles in Q4 2022, with 24,337 R1T and R1S EVs being produced in total last year. All of Rivian's vehicles are built at the firm's Normal, Illinois factory. The 2.6-million-square-foot facility was used by Mitsubishi from 1988 to 2015 and remained vacant for several years before it was purchased by Rivian. The automotive startup then invested $750 million to get it up to scratch for mass EV production.

The Rivian R1T currently starts at $73,000 in dual-motor, Standard Pack guise. However, a fully loaded Max Pack variant can exceed $100,000. The Max Pack R1T has a range of over 400 miles and will go on sale in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the 7-seater R1S has a base price of $78,000. Currently, only the Standard and Large battery packs can be specced on the R1S. However, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has confirmed a Max Pack R1S with a range of 390 miles will go on sale this fall.