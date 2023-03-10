This week, we have news on Mack Trucks, Aston Martin, Scout, and Mississippi: Our Top EV News for the week of Mar 9, 2023.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter dubbed Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

I’m not a Peterbilt

Mack Trucks launched its Mack MD Electric, its first electric vehicle in the medium-duty segment, during the National Truck Equipment Association 2023 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis. The MD Electric, which will be produced at Roanoke Valley Operations in Virginia, will be produced in both Class 6 and Class 7 ratings and both will be exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax.

The MD Electric’s three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and all on-board accessories are powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries sized at 150 kWh or 240 kWh and can be charged through AC or DC charging units. When I wrote this, my son was watching Cars and he loves Mack. I’m not joking.

Aston Martin Music

Aston Martin had a great weekend if you follow Formula 1. They placed P3 and P6 in the first Grand Prix of the year, which is a major shake-up in the field. On the electric side, Aston Martin aims to have its first BEV in 2025 and a fully electric sports and SUV portfolio by 2030. This includes the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its manufacturing facilities and a 30% reduction in overall supply chain emissions by 2030. We’re excited for the future at Aston, including the F1 season and their ability to be competitive.

You Can’t Spell Scout Without SC

Scout Motors has made headlines by announcing its plans to establish its first manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina. The facility will focus on producing next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs, harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles of yesteryear. The move is estimated to cost $2 billion and has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs while producing over 200,000 Scout vehicles annually. I love this news for SC as I am a USC alumnus. Go Gamecocks!

Should He Sign It?

Mississippi's House Bill 401, which would require car manufacturers to work with franchisees rather than operate their own dealerships, has passed the Mississippi Senate and is awaiting the signature of Republican Governor Tate Reeves. The bill, which could prevent electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian from expanding in the state, has divided lawmakers, with supporters saying it is necessary to ensure manufacturers play by the same rules as legacy car companies, and opponents calling it protectionism that could deprive Mississippians of new technologies.

The bill would not restrict individuals from purchasing electric cars online, but if it becomes law, some EV manufacturers will essentially be barred from opening a dealership in Mississippi. If the Governor signs the legislation, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2023. Should he sign it?

