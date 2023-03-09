Nissan unveiled its new approach to electrified powertrain development, called "X-in-1," which is expected to bring substantial cost savings.

The Japanese company will use modular core components, shared between various applications. The two initial powertrain packages will be 3-in-1 for all-electric vehicles (it includes an electric motor, inverter, and reducer/single-speed transmission) and 5-in-1 for e-Power series-hybrids, which additionally have a generator and increaser. Nissan notes that there might be other types in the future.

The main idea is to reduce development and manufacturing costs by 30 percent (by 2026, using 2019 as a reference). Both types (3-in-1 and 5-in-1) will be produced on the same production line.

Nissan EV Drive Units: 3 in 1 EV & 5 in 1 e-Power

Without a doubt, this appears to be a step in the right direction, especially when considering high-volume electrification. However, it's too early to say how competitive the new drive units might be.

Nissan electric motor production line

An interesting thing is that Nissan noted a reduction of rare earth elements to 1 percent or less of the system's total weight. Another thing is minimized noise and vibration.

Sharing and modularizing core components improves production efficiencies and reduces powertrain costs by approximately 30% compared to 2019. Nissan aims to achieve e-POWER price parity with ICE vehicles by around 2026.

Size and weight reduction of the unit improves vehicle driving performance and minimizes noise and vibration.

Adopt newly developed motor that reduces the use of heavy rare earth elements to 1% or less by weight.

The sharing of core components and control technology provides the enjoyable driving experience unique to Nissan EVs.

The company intends to use high-power SiC power electronics:

Nissan already introduced multiple all-electric and e-Power (series-hybrids, without recharging capability) models around the world (the e-Power is mostly in Japan/Asia and Europe).

By fiscal year 2030, the company would like to have 27 new electrified models, including 19 all-electric (the remaining eight to be e-Power, we assume).

