January 2023 has brought a slight growth in global plug-in electric car sales, despite things like holidays and no more BEV subsidies in China, as well as reduced incentives in many European markets.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 662,400 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in January. That's about 10 percent more than a year ago and about 11 percent of the total market.

It's expected that sales will accelerate later this year and once again will exceed one million units per month.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *457,700 (up 5% year-over-year) and 7.6% share

PHEVs: about *204,700 (up 21% year-over-year) and 3.4% share

Total: 662,400 (up 10% year-over-year) and 11% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – January 2023

For reference, in 2022, more than 10 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally for the very first time.

Plug-in car registrations in 2022:

BEVs: about *7.2 million and 10% share

PHEVs: about *2.9 million and 4% share

Total: 10,091,164 (up 55% year-over-year) and roughly 14% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The Tesla Model Y continues to be the best-selling electric car (and the best-selling rechargeable car in general), with 54,417 new registrations in January.

The second most popular car was the BYD Song Plus (BEVs and PHEVs counted together in the source), with 49,889 units (over 42,000 PHEVs).

The third best was the Tesla Model 3 with 42,496 registrations. Those three numbers are significantly ahead of the other plug-ins.

It's worth noting how many Chinese models are on the list (seven in the top 10) with only two Teslas and one Volkswagen from the rest of the world.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 54,417 BYD Song Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 49,889 Tesla Model 3 - 42,496 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 23,279 BYD Dolphin - 17,412 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 16,418 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 12,294 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 11,593 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 8,959 Volkswagen ID.4 - 8,771

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Brand rank

Just like in previous months, BYD remains the top brand in terms of monthly plug-in electric car sales volume. In January, the Chinese brand noted 143,784 new registrations.

Tesla also was able to achieve a six-digit number (100,760) and it's 100% all-electric, but let's not forget that nearly half of BYD sales are BEVs as well.

The other brands can't compete with the leaders in terms of volume. Interestingly, there are five non-Chinese brands in the top 10 - including BMW as #3 ahead of Volkswagen. We guess that after January, things will start to look different.

Top 10 for the month: