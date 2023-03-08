No one wants to learn that their vehicle is being recalled because the steering wheel might fall off, yet that's exactly what some Nissan Ariya owners are going through at the moment.

The Japanese automaker announced it is recalling certain 2023 model year Ariya electric SUVs in the United States because their steering wheels might detach.

Given the major potential risks posed by something like this occurring while driving, Nissan is advising owners to check their cars and contact a dealership immediately if the steering wheel appears loose.

In the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report picked up by Green Car Reports, Nissan instructs owners to check if the steering wheel feels loose "when gently rocking the wheel forward and back with their hands." If that's the case, the automaker advises owners to contact a dealer for "transport and immediate repair."

The recall covers 1,063 vehicles, but Nissan claims only 0.18 percent of them – roughly 2 vehicles – might actually be affected by the issue. Speaking of which, Nissan says the cause for the recall is a steering wheel bolt that "may have been tightened incorrectly or not installed." The steering wheel bolt will be replaced by dealers free of charge.

The carmaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem, but notes in the report that it has received three reports of loose Ariya steering wheels from dealers. The affected models have already had the steering wheel replaced at port due to another issue, the automaker added. Nissan did not elaborate regarding the other issue.

This recall certainly won't help Nissan's US rollout of the 2023 Ariya, which is expected to pick up steam this year after repeated delays caused by ongoing supply chain issues. Last year, the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra siblings were recalled because their wheels might fall off, ruining their launch.

The Ariya's issue sounds very similar with a problem experienced by one Tesla Model Y owner earlier this year and a Model 3 owner back in 2020.

Speaking of Tesla and this issue in particular, NHTSA just opened a probe into the Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven. The probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year.