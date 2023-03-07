Zeekr, the Chinese company that was founded two years ago, wants to take the world by storm and plans on increasing its sales more than 100 times by 2025, compared to 2021, when it only delivered roughly 6,000 cars.

It’s a bold claim by the Geely-owned marque, but after going through what it has achieved and what it has in store for the near future, it might just be up to the task. There’s only one problem, though – if you were planning on buying one of the brand’s striking-looking models in the United States, you might be left waiting in vain, as the company’s chief has previously said that Zeekr won’t have a presence here anytime soon, except maybe for the Waymo-branded, Chinese-made robotaxis built by Zeekr.

But getting back to the impressive and somewhat optimistic predictions, it’s safe to say that the Geely-backed premium EV brand has made good on its previous promises, delivering 70,000 units last year in its home market and expanding its lineup to three models in just two short years.

Gallery: 2023 Zeekr X

8 Photos

According to a piece published by Autocar, which quotes a representative of the premium EV marque, the target is “to achieve annual deliveries of 650,000 units and be among the top three in the premium EV industry globally.” It’s a bold claim, but let’s not forget that Zeekr is part of the immense Geely family, which includes Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo, and has its global design headquarters in Sweden, where former Audi designer Stefan Sielaff leads the firm’s styling department with the mandate of “no more boring EVs.”

Admittedly, its first model, the Zeekr 001, is little more than a rebadged Lynk&Co 02, but it introduced the second model in its lineup – the 009 people carrier – less than nine months after being established, while its third model – the smaller Zeekr X all-electric crossover – was unveiled a month ago, announcing the company’s intentions of entering the European market, starting with Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Germany.

Gallery: 2023 Zeekr 009

24 Photos

If Zeekr has its way, it would be an extremely impressive achievement for a company this young, even if it has one of the biggest names in the Chinese automotive industry backing it. It is, after all, a new name in the game.

For a little context, Tesla needed 12 years to produce the first million electric vehicles, so if Zeekr plans on exponentially increasing its output, it might just well reach the same goal in just five or six years from its inception. But we’ll just have to wait and see how things will pan out and, more importantly, if it will ever sell its models on the US market, where it will face an uphill battle against Tesla.

As always, we’d love to know what you think about all of this, so scroll down to the comments section below and give us your thoughts.