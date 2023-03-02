Engwe Presents The Rugged Yet Versatile P26 Electric Bicycle

Recent years have brought about quite a lot of interesting electric bicycles from China, with Engwe being a particularly popular brand in Europe and the U.S. The Chinese firm seems to have struck an ideal balance between performance, style, and affordability, and is considered by many as an excellent choice for beginners looking to get in on the e-bike lifestyle.

One of its newest models, the P26, is a versatile all-rounder that seems to have been patterned after an electric mountain bike, but given a practical twist. As evidenced by its hardtail frame and sloping top-tube, it does give off that classic hardtail MTB aesthetic. However, Engwe describes it as "your first commuting e-bike," suggesting that the P26 is so much more than just a fun-loving two-wheeler.

From a performance standpoint, the tech on the Engwe P26 seems rather commonplace. It's rocking a brushless gear motor on the rear hub with a nominal output of 500 watts, and a peak output of 800 watts and a torque rating of 45 newton-meters. This is good for a top speed of 25 miles per hour. When relying on electric power alone, the e-bike can handle gradients of up to seven degrees. However, once you factor in your leg power, the maximum climbing angle is really up to your capabilities.

Alongside the powerful motor, Engwe includes a Shimano seven-speed drivetrain, allowing you to optimize your pedaling to the speed and incline of your journey. Battery tech consists of a 48-volt, 13-ampere-hour lithium-ion battery packed integrated into the down tube. The unit is removable, making for convenient charging on or off the bike. It takes about eight hours to fully charge the battery. In return, you get 86 miles of range, which should be enough for a few days' worth of commuting, as well as some change to spare for fun rides on the trails.

Overall, the Engwe P26 makes a strong case for itself, especially given its rather approachable $1,250 USD price tag. It does, however, forego some premium components found on other e-bikes. For instance, it relies on old-fashioned mechanical disc brakes to slow it down. It's also rather heavy, at 24 kilograms. Regardless, it has a payload capacity of 100 kilograms, allowing you to mount a luggage rack at the back to carry your daily essentials.