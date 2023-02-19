A Tesla owner was recently robbed at gunpoint. Fortunately, thanks to Tesla's built-in dashcam, often referred to as "TeslaCam," the car recorded the entire incident. Unfortunately, the suspect was able to get away, but hopefully not for too long. The Tesla owner and the police hope the public can help identify the perpetrator.

According to the popular YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam, the Tesla Model 3 owner was in her electric sedan when the robbery occurred. At 3:00 PM on January 30, 2023, she was parked near he dad's home in Rosemead, California, when a silver Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport pickup truck pulled in front of the Tesla. An armed, masked man got out of the truck and robbed the people in the Model 3.

While Tesla's built-in dashcam doesn't record audio, the Model 3 owner happened to also have an aftermarket unit installed that picked up the sounds during the event. As you'll see when you watch the short video above, you can hear the entire exchange between the gunman and the people in the Tesla. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it certainly is scary, regardless.

The robber only got $20 and a charging cable. He also hit the window with the gun and left a mark. The people inside the Tesla realized that the dashcams were recording and would have footage of the truck and maybe its license plate, too. They contacted the police, who shared that they had already received calls about similar incidents in the same area. Sadly, they still haven't been able to find the suspect.

If you have any info related to the suspect shown in the video, be sure to contact the Los Angeles Police Department as soon as possible. You could also follow the link below to the Wham Baam Teslacam YouTube channel and leave them a message to get in touch with the police.

As always, we encourage you to head down to our comment section and start a discussion about the video and the related topic. Do you think all new cars should offer built-in dashcams? Should safety organizations make a point to eventually begin requiring them as standard equipment? Leave us your insight.